Pennsylvania House passes bill that would gradually increase minimum wage

The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill that would increase the state’s minimum wage.
House Bill 2189, also known as the Minimum Wage Act of 1968, passed with Democratic-controlled State House with bipartisan support on Tuesday, 104-95. Four Republicans voted in favor of the bill, though two Democrats voted against it.
“It’s been my mission to provide a living wage for all working Pennsylvanians, and this bill passing the House is a huge step forward in that mission,” said the bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Jason Dawkins (D-Philadelphia). “If you work hard, you shouldn’t have to worry about your next meal or having a roof over your head. Pennsylvania needs a minimum wage suitable for everyone, not just to survive, but to thrive in our state.”
If passed, the legislation would gradually increase the minimum wage from the current rate of $7.25 to $15 in 2029, followed by annual cost-of-living adjustments.
The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled State Senate.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, on social media, said “the ball is now in the Senate Republicans’ court,” and urged them to bring the bill to a vote and send it to his desk.
BREAKING: The Pennsylvania House just passed a bill to raise our minimum wage to $15/hour with bipartisan support.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 24, 2026
This is the THIRD year in a row that the House has stepped up to do their part. The ball is now in the Senate Republicans' court.
It’s time for them to bring…
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage hasn’t been increased since 2009.
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