Pennsylvania House passes bill that would gradually increase minimum wage

The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill that would increase the state’s minimum wage.

House Bill 2189, also known as the Minimum Wage Act of 1968, passed with Democratic-controlled State House with bipartisan support on Tuesday, 104-95. Four Republicans voted in favor of the bill, though two Democrats voted against it.

“It’s been my mission to provide a living wage for all working Pennsylvanians, and this bill passing the House is a huge step forward in that mission,” said the bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Jason Dawkins (D-Philadelphia). “If you work hard, you shouldn’t have to worry about your next meal or having a roof over your head. Pennsylvania needs a minimum wage suitable for everyone, not just to survive, but to thrive in our state.”

If passed, the legislation would gradually increase the minimum wage from the current rate of $7.25 to $15 in 2029, followed by annual cost-of-living adjustments.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled State Senate.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, on social media, said “the ball is now in the Senate Republicans’ court,” and urged them to bring the bill to a vote and send it to his desk.

BREAKING: The Pennsylvania House just passed a bill to raise our minimum wage to $15/hour with bipartisan support.



This is the THIRD year in a row that the House has stepped up to do their part. The ball is now in the Senate Republicans' court.



It’s time for them to bring… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 24, 2026

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage hasn’t been increased since 2009.

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