Pennsylvania Insurance Department awarded $635K to advance, support women’s health benefits

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Insurance Department was awarded $635,352 in federal funding to help improve women’s access to critical health benefits across the state.

The funding from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is part of a $9 million Expanding Access to Women’s Health grant program that the Biden-Harris Administration has in place to further advance and support women’s health.

“The Shapiro Administration remains committed to the reproductive and maternal health outcomes of Pennsylvania women, and PID is excited to put these funds to use to increase awareness of health benefits available to women under their insurance policies,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Ensuring women are informed of available resources is a top priority for PID, which is why this funding is so critical. Today’s grant money will go a long way in helping us accomplish that goal.”

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that received the funding.

According to a release, the state will launch a multifaceted campaign focused on awareness and education about the importance of preventive care, including contraception. The Commonwealth will also enhance benefit reviews and issuer education to reduce coverage barriers and improve compliance with pre-selected federal market reforms.

Click here to read more about the grant.

