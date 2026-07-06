Pennsylvania launches PA Brews, a statewide branding campaign for craft brewers

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania is launching a statewide branding campaign for the craft brewing industry.

Dubbed PA Brews, the campaign was announced by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Board at the Craft Brewers Conference, a national event held this year in Philadelphia. The campaign, which will feature digital, social, television marketing and more, aims to be a cohesive marketing platform for the industry and is supported by the promotion board and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Paid advertisements are expected to start

“Pennsylvania has long been a cornerstone of American brewing,” board member Michele Burchfield said in a prepared statement. “With PA Brews, we’re building a unified platform to celebrate our industry, support our producers and tell Pennsylvania’s story in a more powerful, coordinated way.”

The campaign also aims to provide a digital guide showcasing brewery destinations, as well as a trails and landmarks across the state. The campaign’s website breaks down the state into eight regions, dubbing the Pittsburgh area the Three Rivers Region, while the areas near Philadelphia and Erie are the Liberty Region and the PA Great Lakes Region, respectively.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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