PITTSBURGH — A bomb threat was made against the FBI Pittsburgh building on Wednesday.

A Channel 11 photographer captured police activity happening at the building on the 3300 block of E. Carson Street shortly after 11:00 p.m.

FBI building in Pittsburgh received bomb threat The FBI building in Pittsburgh received a bomb threat on Wednesday. (WPXI/WPXI)

On Thursday, a spokesperson told Channel 11 that a bomb threat had been made against FBI Pittsburgh last night.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police was called to help search the building.

Officials say the threat was found to be unfounded.

Efforts to find the origin of the threat are ongoing.

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