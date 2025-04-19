Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to make Peeps the official state candy

A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to make a classic Easter-time treat the official state candy.

Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton) says she will soon introduce legislation to designate Peeps as the official state candy.

Peeps — the iconic, colorful marshmallow treat often shaped as chicks or bunnies — have been manufactured in Bethlehem, Pa., since 1953.

Boscola argues that Peeps have become a culturally important American icon and, locally, manufacturing the treat creates hundreds of jobs and supports charitable initiatives.

“Given Pennsylvania’s rich confectionery history, it is fitting that we finally honor one of our own with this unique designation,” Boscola said. “Peeps are not only a symbol of Pennsylvania’s well-earned reputation for satisfying candy cravings, but of our imagination and enduring spirit.”

But, there is competition for state candy designation. A bill passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives last March would make Hershey’s Kisses the official state candy.

