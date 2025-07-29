Pennsylvania lawmakers propose bill to ban phones in schools

Three Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed a bill that would make schools across the state “phone-free.”

In a memo issued Monday, Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-37), Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7), and Sen. Steven Santarsiero (D-10) said they plan to introduce legislation to ban phones during the school day.

Several studies have looked at how smartphones can impact a child’s mental health. A new study recently published by the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities found that children who receive smartphones before the age of 13 were significantly more likely to experience serious mental health problems in early adulthood.

According to the memo, the average age for a child to have a smartphone in Pennsylvania is 10 1/2.

“The impact of these addictive devices in schools cannot be ignored. Academic achievement declined over this same period as the use of smartphones rose,” the lawmakers stated in the memo. “In 2012, math and reading scores dropped for the first time in 25 years, beginning a downward trend that continues today. We know phones are not only a distraction for the owner of the phone, but the entire class is disrupted by the constant ringing, buzzing, and checking of these devices. This not only results in learning loss for students, but it creates a frustrating environment for educators who try to maintain focus and order in the classroom.”

If the bill is passed, Pennsylvania would join 27 other states that already restrict cell phones in schools.

