Pennsylvania lawmakers react after U.S. military operation removes Venezuelan president from power

Pennsylvania lawmakers are reacting to a U.S. military operation that removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Maduro and his wife were captured overnight from their home, and were transported to New York to face criminal charges.

The dramatic action drew comments from leaders globally.

Republican Sen. Dave McCormick posted on social media, congratulating President Donald Trump, his team and U.S. troops “for this flawlessly executed mission to remove the illegitimate dictator Nicolas Maduro.”

“For years Maduro’s regime killed our children by flooding America’s streets with poison, threatened our borders and undermined U.S. national security,” McCormick’s post reads. “I urge what’s left of the Maduro regime to honor the will of the Venezuelan people and transition peacefully to rightfully elected leadership.”

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman made a post, saying, “Grateful for our U.S. military personnel that handled these orders in Venezuela with precision. I maintain that we have the STRONGEST and MOST LETHAL military in the world—today proves that even more."

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-District 17) posted on social media, saying in part, “Neither the American people nor the United States Congress has authorized an invasion of Venezuela, a war with Venezuela, or a military occupation of Venezuela.

“We have enough problems here at home in America that President Trump is failing to fix; we do not need a reckless and unconstitutional foreign military occupation that would drain precious American blood and treasure.

“To the young people of Pennsylvania: Should you die for regime change and an occupation of Venezuela? To Pennsylvanian parents and grandparents: Should your children or grandchildren be sent to risk their lives?”

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-District 12) issued this statement:

“Invading a foreign country without congressional approval and kidnapping its leader is a blatant violation of U.S. and international law.

This sets a dangerous precedent that threatens international stability and security, puts Americans further at risk, and infringes on the sovereignty of foreign countries.

Congress must act and reassert its authority. We must pass a War Powers Resolution and stop this unilateral executive action immediately.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (D-District 16) issued this statement:

“Today, President Trump has once again shown the world that the United States will defend itself from terrorism of all kinds, including narcoterrorism led by Venezuela’s illegitimate leader Nicolás Maduro. For years, I’ve sounded the alarm about foreign intervention against the United States throughout the Western Hemisphere. This includes illegal drug trafficking into our country. Today’s tactical military operation in Venezuela is the Trump Doctrine in action. This is the right time to have the right President in the White House.”

