Pennsylvania lawmakers think the state’s budget will pass sometime this week

The longest state budget impasse in recent history could be nearing its end.

Channel 11 has brought you multiple reports on how the lack of state funding has impacted local governments, school districts and nonprofit groups.

Now, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tell Channel 11 they expect a budget to be passed sometime this week.

Both parties spent much of Tuesday evening caucusing, trying to iron out an agreement.

“I think we’re getting close to a solution,” Republican State Senator Devlin Robinson said.

Democratic State Rep. Abigail Salisbury agreed. She sent Channel 11 a statement saying:

“I am getting the impression we are moving toward a final budget. People’s patience have worn thin. We need to get this done because costs are rising and services need to be provided to people. It is my belief we are looking at a budget this week.”

Why after all this time?

“We have been very vocal we wanted the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to be lifted and thrown on the dust pile. It looks like, hopefully, that may come to fruition,” Robinson said.

The RGGI is essentially a co-op among a number of states attempting to lower carbon emissions. Robinson calls it an unfair tax on consumers.

Why does it matter so much?

Republican State Rep. Aaron Bernstine says the big sticking point for him has been the deficit.

“This budget spends more money on a recurring basis than we bring in in revenue,” he said.

Robinson hopes leaving the RGGI would help fill in the gap.

“We are spending more money than we are taking in. There has to be an investment bringing in jobs and revenue to offset the deficit. The way I see it is doing away with something like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will entice companies to come in,” he said.

There could be a vote on Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group