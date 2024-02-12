Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board holding Limited Release Lottery for thousands of rare whiskeys

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery winners the opportunity to purchase 1,896 bottles of rare whiskeys from the Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Antique Collections.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to opt in to the lottery by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com.

The event features two separate lotteries. If a participant wins the right to purchase a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery. Only one entry per household per lottery is allowed; duplicative entries will be disqualified.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2023 Release

This lottery features 513 bottles from the BATC. The retail price for each 750-milliliter bottle is $124.99.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old – 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old – 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 57 bottles for individual consumers, 18 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof – 133 bottles for individual consumers, 44 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof – 165 bottles for individual consumers, 54 for licensees

The Van Winkle Lottery

This lottery features 1,383 bottles of Kentucky whiskeys produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson. The PLCB says these are among the most sought-after whiskeys in the world.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine for licensees

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 68 bottles for individual consumers, 22 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 212 bottles for individual consumers, 70 for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 for licensees

Retail and licensee entrants should carefully review the lottery Terms and Conditions, as failure to comply will result in disqualification.

Because of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, officials remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that they have read and understand the terms and conditions.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a FWGS store address at registration.

For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

