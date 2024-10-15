Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $450K sold at local Sheetz

Lottery

LATROBE, Pa. — Check your tickets: A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $450,000 was sold at a local Sheetz.

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn: 5-9-38-39-43.

The Sheetz at 3838 Route 30 in Latrobe earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

