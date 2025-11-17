Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $100K sold in Mercer County

SANDY LAKE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $100,000 was sold in Mercer County.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold at Kristyak Korner at 3294 North Main Street in Sandy Lake. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers were 1, 8, 11, 12 and 57 with the yellow Mega Ball reading 7. The ticket matched four of the five numbers.

The lottery said more than $65.7 million in sales were generated in this recent jackpot. More than $23.6 million will benefit Pennsylvania seniors.

A Georgia resident won the $983 million Mega Millions Jackpot that has been rolling since June 27.

More than 51,400 other PA Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes in this drawing.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

