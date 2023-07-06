Local

Pennsylvania Lottery winners claim over $191 million in scratch-off prizes in June

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $191,794,695 in prizes during June, including a top prize worth $1.04 million won by a player from Armstrong County, and two top prizes worth $1 million won by players from Allegheny and Washington counties.

The local retailers who sold winning tickets include the Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Leechburg, Westmoreland County; Shop ‘n Save on West Beau Street in Washington, Washington County; and Willy’s Beer & Beverage on Freeport Road in Cheswick, Allegheny County.

The monthly winner list is posted in the “Winners” section of palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • ‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles
  • Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert
  • VIDEO: Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read