Pennsylvania man accused of having inappropriate contact with 10-year-old girl

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 10-year-old girl.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports that Andre Leach-Warner, 30, of Altoona, had repeated unwanted contact with the victim.

During one of the alleged incidents, Leach-Warner allegedly ordered the girl to “go upstairs for her punishment” after she was “being too loud” while playing video games.

He allegedly forced the girl into an empty bedroom and tried to take her clothes off.

Leach-Warner allegedly threatened the girl, WJAC reports, telling her that he would hurt her mother if she told anyone what happened.

In October 2023, Leach-Warner was supposed to take the girl to the playground. Instead, he took her to a house and locked her in the bathroom, forcing her to listen to him having sexual relations.

Leach-Warner is charged with felony corruption of minors and indecent assault.

