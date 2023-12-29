Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing 82-year-old mother to death

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after Pennsylvania State Police said he stabbed his 82-year-old mother to death.

According to state police, crews arrived at the scene in Scott Township, Columbia County on Dec. 27 just before 1 p.m.

State police determined the victim, Bonnie Lou Cosper was fatally stabbed multiple times by her son, James Gray Cosper, 60.

James Cosper is charged with homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

There is no threat to the public, state police said.

