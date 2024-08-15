Local

Pennsylvania man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident in Maryland

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An Adams County man is charged with attempted murder after a road rage incident in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports Bryant Paradine, 37, of Littlestown, shot at another car around 7:30 a.m. on Route 15 in Frederick County.

State troopers say shots went through the passenger compartment of the victim’s vehicle.

WGAL reports that no one was hurt.

Police later found Paradine at a nearby business. A loaded 9 mm handgun and a spent shell casing were in his vehicle.

