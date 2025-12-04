Pennsylvania names new chief information officer

The state of Pennsylvania has a new chief information officer.

Bryanna Pardoe was first tapped in October to serve as acting CIO, and she has now dropped the acting from her title. She replaces former CIO Amaya Capellán, who stepped down. Capellán previously wrote on LinkedIn that “leadership and I agreed that this was the right time for a transition.”

Previously, Pardoe was the first ever executive director of the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience, also known as CODE PA. The office was established by executive order in April 2023 to improve the commonwealth’s digital offerings for services like renewing vehicle registrations and filing tax forms.

Prior to joining CODE PA, Pardoe was the director of web and digital experience for Philadelphia-area Main Line Health and before that was director of digital engagement for health care provider Geisinger.

