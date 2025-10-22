Pennsylvania officials stress importance of upcoming National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Pennsylvania officials are stressing the importance of National Prescription Drug Take-Back day scheduled for this Saturday.

The DEA hosts two take-back days, one in the spring and one in the fall. It encourages everyone to turn in their expired or unused medications.

Officials say it’s one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent substance abuse.

“Takeback days protect families by removing unused medications. Naloxone protects workers and loved ones when an overdose happens. Both can save lives,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Dr. Latika Davis-Jones.

Last April the DEA collected nearly 32,000 pounds of unused medications in Pennsylvania across 230 collection sites.

