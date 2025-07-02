Pennsylvania to open multi-state licensure to nurses, simplifying cross-border care

Nurses in Pennsylvania will soon be able to practice in both their home state and some other states through a new licensure agreement.

On Monday, Pennsylvania will fully implement the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses who live in Pennsylvania and meet certain criteria to have a single multi-state license.

The license permits nurses to practice in person or through telehealth in their home state and other states involved in the NLC.

Forty-three jurisdictions are currently part of the NLC. All of Pennsylvania’s border states are members except New York, which has legislation pending.

A release from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing says nurses can find more information about multistate licensure by visiting the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing website beginning Monday.

Licensing standards for nurses are the same across all NLC states, the NCSBN says. Requirements include doing a federal and state criminal background check, passing the NCLEX and having an active and unencumbered license.

The multistate license will benefit nurses who regularly practice with patients in other states, as they will no longer need to get additional licenses, the NCSBN says. When disasters occur, nurses can easily respond across state lines.

For more Pennsylvania-specific information, you can read the frequently asked questions section or the state board of nursing’s website. Questions can be directed to the state board of nursing at st-nurse@pa.gov or 1-833-367-2762.

For more information about the NLC, you can contact nursecompact@ncsbn.org or visit nursecompact.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group