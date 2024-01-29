Pennsylvania program helps low-income residents attend community college

PITTSBURGH — State leaders are reminding residents of a program aimed at helping low-income individuals attend various community colleges in Pennsylvania.

In seeking to raise awareness, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh visited the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) on Monday, speaking with students and educators involved in the Keystone Education Yields Success Program (KEYS).

CCAC is among 15 community colleges in the Commonwealth that take part in KEYS, which Kristin Spiker, Dean of Students, said can be life-changing.

“It’s giving people who might not normally have had the ability to attend college the opportunity to do so,” Spiker said. “Or, students who may have had to attend part-time may now be able to attend full-time because of the benefits that come along with it.”

Although KEYS doesn’t offer tuition assistance, it provides financial help when it comes to other barriers.

For instance, Arkoosh told Channel 11 that participants receive financial assistance for books, transportation, and even childcare.

Additionally, “there’s staff that are assigned specifically to the student within the KEYS program, so they have the opportunity to have someone who’s checking in on them periodically and will help guide them to referrals or resources within the college as well as to some of the local agencies,” Spiker said.

The program is offered to people who receive SNAP or TANF benefits. Those federal assistance programs help to fund KEYS. The program launched in Pennsylvania in 2005.

Students range in age and can take classes in any semester. Spiker said that enrollment has declined since the pandemic, with roughly 35 to 40 students taking part during a typical semester. Some use the classes to later attend a four-year college, while others get certifications to enter the workforce.

“We are really focused on making sure people have the ability to achieve the dignity of work and provide for their families,” Arkoosh said.

If you’re interested in applying, reach out to your county assistance office, or contact the CCAC KEYS Coordinator at 412-237-2672 or keys@ccac.edu.

