Pennsylvania Senate passes bill barring universities from divesting from Israel

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pennsylvania’s Senate advanced legislation that would block state aid to any university that boycotts or divests from Israel, the Associated Press reports.

The bill now goes to the state House.

Supporters say the legislation was motivated by a desire to support Israel, to fight a rising tide of antisemitism and to alert universities that they must protect Jewish students, the Associated Press reports. Opponents say it infringes on free speech rights.

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments have popped up on campuses this year, including demands for divestment.

Police arrested and charged a third protester with rioting and aggravated assault after pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus in early June.

