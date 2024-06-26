3rd man charged after pro-Palestinian protest outside Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH — Police arrested and charged a third protester with rioting and aggravated assault after pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Pitt’s campus in early June.

>> Arrest warrants issued for 2 men allegedly involved in pro-Palestinian protest outside Pitt

During the protest that began on June 2, demonstrators called for the University of Pittsburgh to sever any ties with Israel or companies promoting the Israel-Hamas War.

Cole Florkewicz is accused of attacking a security barrier and throwing things into the encampment, hitting an officer.

Florkewicz was identified using body camera footage.

Court documents say a police lieutenant asked Florkewicz if he was OK with hurting her and he responded, “Yeah,” which was recorded on bodycam footage.

When police tried to resecure the barrier, Florkewicz and another protestor ripped the barrier from an officer, causing him to fall to the ground.

Florkewicz is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. He was arrested and released on recognizance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group