Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick weighs in on Iran war, rising gas prices

With the United States nearly one week into the war with Iran, President Trump says he wants a whole new leadership structure and he’s not willing to make a deal to end the conflict.

It comes as thousands of Americans are still stuck in the Middle East, gas prices are rising to their highest points in months and the stock market has taken dramatic dips.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle took these concerns directly to Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick.

McCormick said he supports the strikes in Iran, but the former Army officer who served in the Gulf War said he’s opposed to sending U.S. troops on the ground.

“I’m very confident that there is no plan, nor do I believe there should be for any significant ground forces on the ground. I think that would be a step that is both unnecessary to meet the military objectives and i think most Americans would not be supportive of it, and I certainly wouldn’t be,” McCormick said.

The Republican senator says Iran posed an imminent threat with potential nuclear capabilities and he supports the president’s decision to strike first.

He believes rising gas prices and the falling stock market will be short-lived, and he’s asking for patience.

“I appreciate the sensitivity of the short-term pain, gas prices, at least yesterday, had gone up by 25 cents, which is a big deal when you are living paycheck to paycheck. I know that. Oil prices, too. But my guess is this is going to be short-lived,” McCormick said.

McCormick said he believes the conflict with Iran will wrap up quickly, anywhere from several more weeks to a couple of months.

He believes gas prices will go down as soon as stability returns to the region.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group