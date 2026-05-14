Pennsylvania sex offender found living in Florida woods, captured by US Marshals

The U.S. Marshals Service captured a Pennsylvania sex offender after he was found living in the woods in Florida.

Marshals say Joseph Christopher Mazzoni, 46, had been wanted by Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office since March 9 on child pornography charges.

Mazzoni has been convicted twice for sex crimes and was previously convicted of having child pornography in Delaware County, marshals say. He was categorized as a Tier 3 sex offender and, under Megan’s Law, must register his residency for the rest of his life.

Mashals believed Mazzoni was living in Florida and getting help to avoid law enforcement detection.

Authorities executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Crawford Avenue in Naples on Wednesday morning. After searching the property, Mazzoni was found living in the woods behind the home, marshals say.

Mazzoni was taken to the Collier County Jail, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

“The U.S. Marshals Service has zero tolerance for sexual predators preying on children,” Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said. “As Mr. Mazzoni learned, going entirely off of the grid in a different state offers no respite from the relentless pursuit of justice.

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