Pennsylvania small businesses, farmers slated to take a hit as government shutdown continues

PITTSBURGH — The government shutdown continues, and in 10 days, millions of people will miss their first SNAP benefits payments.

That includes more than 160,000 people across Allegheny County, but the effects go well beyond those directly receiving the benefits. Vendors at the Lawrenceville Farmer’s Market are adversely affected as well.

More than 20 business owners accept SNAP benefits as payment, but come November, those dollars won’t be spent at the market.

“In Pennsylvania, it’s over $354 million that comes into support people and buying groceries, and that all gets spent at local retailers. Within Allegheny County – that’s $30 million,” said Ann Sanders of Just Harvest, an anti-hunger organization in Pittsburgh.

“It supports a lot of jobs, it supports growing food right here in Western Pennsylvania,” said Dave Breingan, executive director of Lawrenceville United.

Breingan told Channel 11 this is a blow to both SNAP recipients and the market’s vendor community, who have vehemently advocated for programs that help shoppers to stretch their dollars as far as possible, all the while helping the local economy.

“Every single dollar of SNAP benefits that you use at the market – you get that doubled here at the farmer’s market to shop to really stretch those limited dollars,” Breingan said.

State officials said they will notify SNAP recipients when payments can resume. For now, vendors like Aaron Sturges of Sturges Orchard are hoping for a resolution in Washington – not only for himself, but mostly for the families who rely on these benefits.

“You want it to go back to the way it was, just so people can not worry about where they’re getting food,” Sturges said.

