Pennsylvania Senate passes state budget bill; it now heads to Gov. Shapiro’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s state budget could soon pass, which would end the longest state budget impasse in recent history.

On Wednesday, after multiple sessions and discussions, the state Senate voted 41-9 to pass the state budget bill.

The bill now goes to Gov. Josh Shapiro, who’s expected to sign it today.

Both parties spent much of Tuesday evening caucusing, trying to iron out an agreement. Much of the progress in moving the budget forward can be credited to removing Pennsylvania from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The initiative is essentially a co-op among a number of states attempting to lower carbon emissions, which Republicans referred to as an unfair carbon tax that stifled job growth.

Gov. Shapiro is expected to sign the bill and make remarks at 2:45 p.m.

