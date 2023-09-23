Local

Pennsylvania State Police looking for 16-year-old girl from Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl from Butler.

Trinity Rose Desmond, 16, was last seen on Thursday at 7 a.m.

She was wearing a brown flannel shirt with “Slipknot” printed on the back, a black belly shirt, black jeans, white shoes and a gray backpack.

Desmond has a buzzcut and multiple facial piercings.

Anyone who has information is asked to call PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

