Pennsylvania State Police looking for alleged Christmas tree thief

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an alleged Christmas tree thief.

Troopers said the tree was stolen from the Lowes on Mathrew Drive in South Union Township on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m.

The store valued the tree and decorations at $377.98.

A 2008 Nissan was involved in the crime. The press release from troopers did not include a description of a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

