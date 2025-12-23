NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who was last seen in Armstrong County.

Troopers say Brandon Michael Franklin, 40, was last seen leaving the Press Your Luck Casino on Broad Street in New Bethlehem at 3:38 p.m. on Dec. 6. He was with his brother and girlfriend at the time, but separated and went down Hunter Way on his own.

Pennsylvania State Police looking for man last seen in Armstrong County Brandon Michael Franklin (WPXI/WPXI)

His mother reported him missing on Dec. 11, police say. Troopers shared the new information on Monday.

Franklin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray winter jacket, a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray and white tennis shoes.

Troopers say they have looked across the New Bethlehem area and have not found him.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s location is asked to call PSP Kitanning at 724-543-2011 or the PSP Tips Line at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be left online, here.

