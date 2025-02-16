Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Butler County woman who could be in danger

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Butler County woman who they say could be in danger.

Carley Cahall was last seen on the 800 block of Herman Road in Summit Township on Thursday at 3 a.m.

Police said she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Cahall, 45, has brown hair, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with pink piping and a white beanie hat.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Butler at 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group