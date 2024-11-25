Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Derry Township man

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man from Derry Township.

State police said David Tobias, 53, left his house on foot on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. He went in an unknown direction.

Family members have been unable to reach Tobias and are concerned about his welfare due to his past mental health, state police said.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

