Pennsylvania State Police release DUI, crash statistics from New Year’s holiday

Pennsylvania State Police have released their report on DUI arrests and crashes that happened over the New Year’s holiday.

The statistics were released on Wednesday.

Over the course of New Year’s Eve through Jan. 4, troopers investigated 1,098 vehicle crashes.

Three of those crashes were fatal and 158 resulted in injuries.

Of the recorded crashes, 69 were DUI-related. One of the DUI crashes caused a fatality.

In total, 378 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers issued nearly 5,000 citations to people who were traveling during their holiday celebrations.

Those citations included 4,377 for speeding, 508 for failing to wear a seat belt and 60 for not securing children in safety seats.

The review only covers incidents that Pennsylvania State Police responded to. Other law enforcement agencies are not included.

