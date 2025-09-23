Pennsylvania State Police Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man on the Pennsylvania State Police Top 10 Most Wanted list, who is wanted on murder charges, was arrested in Pittsburgh.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Daryl Beckett, 36, was arrested at a house on the 1600 block of Brighton Place in the California-Kirkbride neighborhood on Monday.

Police said Beckett is suspected of shooting and killing a driver after firing over 40 shots from a rifle into a moving vehicle on I-95 in Upper Chichester in Delaware County on Oct. 7, 2023. Investigators said the passenger was injured in the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia had been assigned to his case. A task force surveillance member reported seeing him in Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police and Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team were requested.

The teams worked together to take Beckett into custody without incident.

“Thanks to the outstanding collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service and Pennsylvania State Police, a dangerous murderer has been captured and our community is safer tonight,” said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Beckett has been wanted since December 2024, when the homicide warrant was filed against him.

