UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are looking for a runaway teenager.

Albany Greeley, 15, was last seen along Oak Street in West Mifflin, near the Mon View apartments.

Police aid she is known to run if seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

