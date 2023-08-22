Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with vehicular homicide in deadly February crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper is charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in February that left a woman dead in Tioga County.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, Michael J. Brown attempted to pass a vehicle and illegally crossed the double yellow lines.

While Brown was on his way to work, his Jeep allegedly struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Christine Woodward, was killed.

“This case involves the devastating loss of a mother and teacher, made even more tragic because it was entirely preventable,” Attorney General Henry said. “We must all remember to practice patience and abide by the laws of the Vehicle Code because, otherwise, we are capable of causing irreparable harm. "

Brown is charged with homicide by vehicle and five related traffic violations. He turned himself in on Monday.

Brown’s bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

