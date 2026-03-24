The playoff push just got harder; Evgeni Malkin is day-to-day with an injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hunt got a little tougher Tuesday.

On the heels of the team recalling prospect Ville Koivunen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earlier Tuesday, the team announced that forward Evgeni Malkin would miss Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche and is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

This season, Malkin has posted more than a point per game, scoring 15 goals with 52 points in 50 games. The 39-year-old moved from center to the wing earlier this season following a shoulder injury.

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