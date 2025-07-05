Pennsylvania storm chasers’ proposal in front of tornado goes viral

It’s a picture that’s taking social media by storm.

The photo shows a Pennsylvania man proposing to his girlfriend in front of a tornado.

You may think the photo was created by AI, but the Johnstown couple tells NBC News affiliate WJAC it‘s real.

Paige Berdomas and Bryce Shelton are storm chasers who travel across the country documenting severe weather.

Last week, while chasing a system in South Dakota, Bryce saw a tornado form, then got down on one knee.

“It’s pouring down rain, we got out of the vehicle, and I just started like taking selfies with myself, and then Bryce came over and he’s like, ‘hey, turn around.’ I’m like, ‘oh what’s up?’ And I turned around, and he was on one knee,” Paige said.

The now-viral photo was taken when a second tornado dropped an hour later.

WPXI meteorologist Scott Harbaugh tells us the couple was in a safer spot, since the EF-3 tornado they posed in front of is moving in the opposite direction from where they were standing.

