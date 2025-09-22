Pennsylvania Trolley Museum offering free admission for kids through September

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is giving kids a chance to get up close with some older modes of transportation.

The museum is offering free admission for kids up to age 17 through Sept. 30.

Kids can take trolley rides and explore exhibits, including the Terrible Trolley, which officials say is a huge hit.

“We were lucky enough to find the original car in a barn in Ohio,” said Kevin Zebley, director of facilities, safety and operations for the museum. “Brought it to the trolley museum, where we had volunteers and paid staff put many hours of work into it, and it’s been a fan-favorite ever since it rolled out about a month ago.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Restored ‘Terrible Trolley’ honoring Steelers’ 4 1970s Super Bowl wins now on display

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, with specific hours for the free kids event.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group