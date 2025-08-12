Restored ‘Terrible Trolley’ honoring Steelers’ 4 1970s Super Bowl wins now on display

WASHINGTON COUNTY — One of the most popular and recognizable streetcars in the Pittsburgh area has been returned to its full glory.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum celebrated the restoration of The Terrible Trolley, a Port Authority (now Pittsburgh Regional Transit) streetcar that was painted to celebrate the Steelers’ four Super Bowl Championships in the 1970s. It subsequently became a popular symbol of Pittsburgh’s claim as “The City of Champions" through the 1980s.

But after the iconic streetcar was retired, it was sold and sat inside in Ohio for 25 years. That is, until the Pittsburgh Trolley Museum acquired it in 2023.

“The Terrible Trolley represents the Pittsburgh region’s pride in their beloved sports team. We are excited to present this beautifully restored and nostalgic streetcar to our community,” Executive Director & CEO, Jeanine DeBor said. “We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our paid and volunteer staff devoted to this project.”

The museum partnered with the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency to restore the trolley to full operation and relocate it to Washington County.

“We were proud to partner with the PA Trolley Museum to not only provide a majority of the funds to refurbish the Terrible Trolley, but to secure its relocation to Washington County for everyone to enjoy,” said Jeff Kotula, with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency. “In addition, with the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh in 2026, the Terrible Trolley will be a tourism draw to Washington County to those visiting our region from all over the United States during the draft.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group