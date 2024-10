PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Turnpike emergency phone number is down across the Commonwealth.

If you have an emergency on the turnpike, do not dial *11. Instead, call 911.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Turnpike officials say they’ll provide more information on the outage as it becomes available.

