Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls go up 4% this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The price of Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls are going up again over the weekend.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officials say a 4% increase goes into effect on Sunday, which is the lowest rate increase since 2014.

Officials estimate that the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.86 to $1.94 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.72 to $3.88 for Toll By Plate customers.

Still, the commission says toll rates are below the national average compared to other U.S. toll roads, bridges and tunnels.

The rate increase, as in previous years, is used to repay Act 44 debt service.

In 2027, turnpike officials say toll increases will drop to 3.5% and to 3% by 2028.

