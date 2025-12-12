Pennsylvania utilities commission shares how to manage energy use, costs this winter

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is sharing how natural gas customers manage their energy usage and costs this winter.

The PUC highlights the impact of recent changes in natural gas prices and colder weather on utility bills, advising consumers to act early and contact their utilities to discuss assistance options.

Natural gas bills consist of delivery charges, which cover the cost of pipelines and infrastructure, and supply charges, which fluctuate with wholesale market prices.

The PUC provides current Price to Compare rates for Pennsylvania’s regulated natural gas utilities, allowing customers to compare offers using the PUC’s natural gas shopping website, PAGasSwitch.com.

To manage energy usage, the PUC suggests lowering thermostats, servicing furnaces, sealing drafts, adjusting water heaters and using ceiling fans wisely.

For those struggling with high bills, the PUC encourages contacting utilities to explore assistance programs such as Customer Assistance Programs (CAPs), the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and hardship funds.

