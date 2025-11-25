Pennsylvania Utility Commission announces electricity price hike starting in December

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says customers will see energy supply prices change at the beginning of December.

Channel 11 spoke to people about the increase and how they plan to deal with it.

“We need a break somewhere that’s for sure,” South Hills resident Brenda Klein said. “It’s already expensive enough - all the utilities are, and the gas. Now that it’s going to be wintertime, and yeah, it really stinks.”

That’s the reaction from some electricity customers after finding out their rates are going up Dec. 1st.

“It seems like everything is increasing in price, so utility bills increasing, although it’s sad, I’m not surprised by it,” Bridgeville resident Rory Lockhart said.

In our area, Duquesne Light customers will see a 10.6%, Penelec customers a 6.75% increase, Penn Power a 6.31% increase and West Penn Power customers a 6.1% increase.

“Right in time for Christmas and just when everything else is going up at the same time. Yeah - not enough money for anything,” Klein added.

The PUC says during the winter heating months, the cost of electricity can account for more than half of a typical customer’s bill.

The commission says the impact on a customer’s bill will vary based on weather, the efficiency of your heating system, and how much power you use.

Some say they’ll do what they can to conserve.

“Try to be more cognizant of the usage of energy. Any ways that you can cut back on energy and conserve some of that money - try to do that as much as you can,” Lockhart said.

PUC says customers who are worried they won’t be able to pay their bills should act early and call their utility companies now to discuss affordable options and assistance programs.

