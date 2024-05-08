Pennsylvania wildlife center seeking information after family of geese intentionally run over

YORK, Pa. — A wildlife center in Pennsylvania is seeking information after a family of geese was intentionally run over.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said that both parents and seven goslings were crossing the road in the York area when a car hit them. Only two goslings survived.

Both of the surviving goslings have broken legs and are being rehabilitated.

“The deliberate and brutal killing of the Canada goslings and their family is a deeply disturbing and unacceptable act of cruelty towards wildlife. It is heart-wrenching to think that these beautiful creatures suffered at the hands of someone who intentionally chose to harm them,” the center said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-808-2652 or contact Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission.

