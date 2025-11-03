PennWest to furlough some employees amid budget deficit and enrollment challenges

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 13, which represents over 2,500 maintenance and administrative workers across the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, has announced that Pennsylvania Western University has indicated its intention to furlough “over a dozen” employees across two of its campuses.

AFSCME said that it received a letter from PennWest on Oct. 17 outlining its plans, with the furloughs set to take place on Nov. 16, affecting workers at the California and Clarion campuses. The timeline is in line with the parties’ collective bargaining agreement, which says that the employer must give the union notice “one month in advance of any impending furlough.”

A spokesperson for the university confirmed the move via email.

