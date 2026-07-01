PennWest University announces changes to degree, program offerings

Pennsylvania Western University, part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, has unveiled its redesigned slate of academic offerings.

The new catalogue, which will be implemented across PennWest’s campuses in Edinboro, Clarion and California, as well as its Global Online campus, in fall 2026, includes some significant shifts.

PennWest said that central to the redesign was a focus on career preparation and workforce development. According to the university, the new academic catalog will boost students’ access to what PennWest calls “Keystone Experiences,” or internships, clinical placements, research, service-learning projects and leadership programs.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group