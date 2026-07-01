Utility pole breaks during excavation accident, knocking out power for 1,200 in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. — Some Westmoreland County communities are without power after an incident at a construction site in Irwin.

A West Penn Power spokesperson tells Channel 11 that an excavation company demolishing the former Denny’s restaurant near Route 30 struck a communications line on Wednesday afternoon, causing a utility pole to break.

This resulted in around 1,200 people in nearby Irwin and North Huntingdon neighborhoods losing power.

West Penn Power officials are already on scene and have restored power to some impacted customers. It wasn’t immediately clear when power would be restored for everyone, but the spokesperson said crews are working “as quickly as possible.”

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