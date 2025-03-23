People climb flights of stairs in Pittsburgh skyscraper to support American Lung Association

PITTSBURGH — People went up dozens of flights and hundreds of stairs for this year’s “Fight for Air Climb.”

The event was held at One Oxford Centre along Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Climbers went up 42 flights to benefit the American Lung Association.

Firefighters, professional climbers and simply people who wanted to test their own strength all participated.

Steven Gillis with the American Lung Association said the event creates perspective for people on what it could feel like living with breathing issues.

“They have that issue, whether it’s asthma, COPD, that their lungs are burning. They’re having issues catching their breath. So, climbing stairs, individuals get that same feeling,” said Gillis.

2025 was the 19th year the event was held.

