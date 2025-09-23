People gather in Pittsburgh to support ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’

PITTSBURGH — Around 100 people gathered on the three rivers and the nearby shoreline in support of an ongoing anti-war movement in the Mediterranean.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is made up of more than 40 boats from dozens of countries with the goal of delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

They said that since tax dollars are going towards the conflict, it was important that they show up.

“We felt it was our moral obligation to be here today and stand up, use our voices and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” participant Jonas Caballero said.

Marchers also came out in support of the movement along the North Shore on Sunday.

This comes as the U.K. Canada and Australia moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

France joined them during an upcoming U.N. General Assembly on Monday.

Some politicians have blasted the decision, saying it will not bring the region any closer to ending the conflict.

