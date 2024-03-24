People gather at ‘Ruby Jubilee Gala’ to help raise money for families dealing with illness

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh gala raised money for families dealing with illness.

The “Ruby Jubilee Gala” raises money for Family House.

Family House is a non-profit organization that gives patients and their families an affordable place to stay and free transportation to hospitals in Pittsburgh.

Attendees put on their best cocktail attire and gathered at the Duquesne Club on Sixth Avenue for the event on Saturday.

The executive director said they try to make patients as comfortable as possible.

“It’s a stressful time in their life and we try to provide them a place of comfort and care to try to remove some of that stress and anxiety while they’re getting med care,” said Executive Director John Plante.

Saturday evening’s gala marked the debut of the Cocktails for a Cause Reception. People who were looking to expand their networks were encouraged to come to that reception which ran from 8-11 p.m.

Family House is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

