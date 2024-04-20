Local

People race 10,000 rubber ducks during 3rd annual Steel City Duck Derby

By WPXI.com News Staff

People race 10,000 rubber ducks during 3rd annual Steel City Duck Derby People gathered in Pittsburgh to race rubber ducks during an event that helped raise money for people with disabilities. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — People gathered in Pittsburgh to race rubber ducks during an event that helped raise money for people with disabilities.

The 3rd annual Steel City Duck Derby was held on Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons on Saturday.

Organizers say 10,000 ducks were put in the race.

Proceeds from the event went towards “Partners for Quality,” which helps raise money for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“All the money we raised today actually goes right back out to the people we support,” said Maggie Rothenberger, CEO of Partners for Quality. “We had a lovely time, the park was full and we’re so happy to give back to the community.”

City Councilman deemed April 20 “Steel City Duck Derby Day” to ensure that the event will go on every year.

Click here to learn more about Partners for Quality.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Passenger killed in early-morning Parkway East crash
  • Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win
  • Pittsburgh police searching for at-risk missing 12-year-old girl
  • VIDEO: Sewickley Bridge officially closes for 10-day repair project
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read