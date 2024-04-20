People race 10,000 rubber ducks during 3rd annual Steel City Duck Derby

PITTSBURGH — People gathered in Pittsburgh to race rubber ducks during an event that helped raise money for people with disabilities.

The 3rd annual Steel City Duck Derby was held on Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons on Saturday.

Organizers say 10,000 ducks were put in the race.

Proceeds from the event went towards “Partners for Quality,” which helps raise money for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“All the money we raised today actually goes right back out to the people we support,” said Maggie Rothenberger, CEO of Partners for Quality. “We had a lovely time, the park was full and we’re so happy to give back to the community.”

City Councilman deemed April 20 “Steel City Duck Derby Day” to ensure that the event will go on every year.

